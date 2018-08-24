Old Navy employee bitten by shoplifting suspect in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police say a woman bit a store employee as she and two others fled a Delaware Old Navy with stolen merchandise.

A Delaware State Police release cited by news outlets say the employee tried to stop two women and one man from shoplifting Wednesday, but was unheeded. A physical altercation ensued as the suspects tried to push past, and the employee was knocked to the ground and bitten on the forehead.

The three suspects escaped with the stolen items and fled in a car.

The employee was treated at a hospital for the bite wound.

Police say no surveillance images are available at the time. Further details haven't been released.