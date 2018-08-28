Olympia boy, 6, hospitalized after standing up to bullies

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Olympia Police are investigating after a 6-year-old boy was assaulted when he stood up to a group of kids who were bullying his friend.

KOMO reported Friday that the Carter English and his mother, Dana, left Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after surgery to repair a laceration in his eye.

Dana English says her son was attacked by a group of kids at their apartment complex Wednesday. Carter says the kids were beating up on his friend and when he told them to stop, they turned on him.

He has a broken arm and cuts and bruises across his head and face.

Olympia Police have identified a 5-year-old who they believe started it. Police say the case was briefly presented to the prosecutor's office but won't result in a criminal referral because of the ages of those involved.

