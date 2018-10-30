Omaha father who left boys in van overnight gets probation

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha man who left his two preschool children in a minivan overnight during a strong thunderstorm while he got drunk has been sentenced to probation.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 29-year-old Charles Bibbs was given three years' probation Tuesday. In a plea agreement, Bibbs pleaded guilty to one count of intentional child abuse.

In June, Omaha police found the boys, ages 4 and 5, and a dog in the unlocked van in a library parking lot. Bibbs told police he left the boys there, with the van running, around midnight to go drinking in a bar, forgot about the boys and went home with a woman he met in the bar.

Just hours before leaving the boys, Bibbs had been released from prison for a fourth-offense drunken driving conviction. The children have been named wards of the state.

