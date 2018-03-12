Omaha homicide suspect returns from Missouri

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man suspected in an Omaha slaying has returned from Missouri.

Douglas County Jail records showed Monday that 21-year-old Taliaferro Thompson entered the jail Friday, facing first-degree murder and other charges. Jail and court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

Police said Thursday that he'd been found in Kansas City. He's suspected in the slaying of 23-year-old Ashlyn Higgins in January last year. A man, Parris Stamps, was injured in the same shooting.