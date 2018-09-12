Omaha police ID suspect accused of shooting officer

This undated booking photo released by Omaha Police Department on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 shows John Ezell Jr. Police said Ezell, 36, will be charged once he's released from a hospital, where he's being treated for gunshot wounds sustained when officers returned fire in a shootout on a northeast Omaha street Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. A police body camera video shows Ezell opening the car door holding a gun and shooting Officer Ken Fortune at point-blank range. The bullet hit Fortune's radio microphone and entered his shoulder. (Omaha Police Department via AP) less This undated booking photo released by Omaha Police Department on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 shows John Ezell Jr. Police said Ezell, 36, will be charged once he's released from a hospital, where he's being ... more Photo: AP

This image made from a Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018 police body camera video released by the Omaha Police Department shows John Ezell Jr. holding a gun as he opens a car door moments before shooting Officer Ken Fortune. The bullet hit Fortune's radio microphone and entered his shoulder. Police say Ezell, 36, will be charged once he's released from a hospital, where he's being treated for gunshot wounds sustained when officers returned fire. (Omaha Police Department via AP) less This image made from a Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018 police body camera video released by the Omaha Police Department shows John Ezell Jr. holding a gun as he opens a car door moments before shooting Officer Ken ... more Photo: AP

This image made from a Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018 police body camera video released by the Omaha Police Department shows John Ezell Jr. holding a gun as he opens a car door moments before shooting Officer Ken Fortune. The bullet hit Fortune's radio microphone and entered his shoulder. Police say Ezell, 36, will be charged once he's released from a hospital, where he's being treated for gunshot wounds sustained when officers returned fire. (Omaha Police Department via AP) less This image made from a Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018 police body camera video released by the Omaha Police Department shows John Ezell Jr. holding a gun as he opens a car door moments before shooting Officer Ken ... more Photo: AP



Photo: AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Omaha police ID suspect accused of shooting officer 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police say a man suspected of shooting an officer during a traffic stop is a known gang member already on federal probation for a weapons count who now faces attempted murder and other charges.

Police say 36-year-old John Ezell Jr. will be charged once he's released from a hospital, where he's being treated for gunshot wounds sustained when officers returned fire in a shootout on a northeast Omaha street Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Ezell was in the passenger seat of a car police that fled when members of the department's gang unit tried to stop it. Once the car was stopped, police say officer body camera video shows Ezell opening the car door holding a gun and shooting Officer Ken Fortune at point-blank range. The bullet hit Fortune's radio microphone and entered his shoulder.

Police say the video shows Ezell shooting at other officers before he falls to the ground after being shot several times by police. Both Fortune and Ezell are expected to recover.