Oregon: Security at mosques, hate-crime law being beefed up

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police in Portland, Oregon, beefed up security at places of worship after attacks on two mosques in New Zealand. An advocacy group for American Muslims called for political leaders to take steps to curb far-right extremism.

The police said they are also reaching out to the leaders of these communities to let them they are supported and loved.

Testimony this week on behalf of a bill in the Oregon Legislature that broadens a hate-crime law exposed many instances of bigotry in Oregon, which despite its progressive image has a deep history of racism.