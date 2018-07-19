Oregon man accused of murder in beating of elderly father

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man has been charged with murder in the death of his 77-year-old father.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says 53-year-old Shaun Maki reported in March that his father was suffering from self-inflicted injuries inside the home they shared.

The critically injured father, Melvin Maki, died three months later at a hospital.

The sheriff's office says detectives believe Shaun Maki beat his father with a wooden shovel handle and then waited to call 9-1-1.

In addition to murder, a grand jury Wednesday indicted Maki on charges of assault, criminal mistreatment and unlawful use of a weapon. He is being held without bail at the Washington County Jail.

Before his father's death, Maki pleaded not guilty to attempted murder. He has yet to enter a plea on the new charge.