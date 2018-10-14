https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Oregon-man-dies-after-being-shot-in-head-13306585.php
Oregon man dies after being shot in head
DALLAS, Ore. (AP) — A Polk County man died after being shot in the head during an incident south of Independence.
The Statesman Journal reports Polk County Sheriff Mark Garton says 31-year-old Joseph Sieg died in the Thursday night shooting.
A call came in at 8:38 p.m. notifying authorities of the incident.
Garton says multiple attempts of life-saving measures on Sieg were successful.
Garton ruled out suicide but says no arrests have been made in the case.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
