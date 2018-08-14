https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Oregon-man-gets-2-years-in-prison-in-Bend-13153991.php
Oregon man gets 2 years in prison in Bend embezzlement case
BEND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man accused of stealing $700,000 from his employer in Bend was sentenced to two years in prison.
KTVZ-TV reports William Walton III of Bend was sentenced Monday after entering an Alford plea earlier this year to two charges of first-degree aggravated theft.
In an Alford plea, a person doesn't admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction.
Walton was arrested in 2015 and accused of embezzling from Jack Robinson and Sons, a general contracting company.
Walton also was ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution.
___
Information from: KTVZ-TV, http://www.ktvz.com/
View Comments