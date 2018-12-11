Oregon man gets life sentence in deadly Salem shooting

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in the shooting of a man whose body was found in a car parked in a Salem alley.

The Statesman Journal reports 22-year-old Jose Barboza-Manzo was sentenced Monday in Marion County after he had pleaded guilty last week to murder.

Salem police say 37-year-old Kenny Kalugin of Gervais died from multiple gunshot wounds in November 2017.

According to court documents, Barboza-Manzo and two others planned to steal drugs from Kalugin.

Police also arrested 37-year-old Zachary Urton and 25-year-old Vanessa Garcia-Beiza after Kalugin's death. They are both charged with murder.

According to documents, Garcia-Beiza told authorities she drove the group away from the robbery scene after she heard gunfire.

