Owner pleads guilty to shooting 2 dogs at dump, killing 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has pleaded guilty to shooting his two pit bulls at a local dump, killing one and leaving the other wounded.

Quincy Cowans entered the plea Friday to multiple counts of cruelty to animals and was sentenced him to five years of probation. He's also forbidden from owning any animals for a decade.

A criminal complaint says Glassport police got a call on Dec. 28 about an injured animal at the dump just south of Pittsburgh. When they arrived they found the bleeding dog and determined it had been shot.

Police posted photos of the injured pit bull on social media to find the owner, which led them to 28-year-old Cowans. The dog ended up losing its eye.

Cowans must also pay $2,000 in restitution, part of which will cover the dog's medical treatment.