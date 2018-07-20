Panel probing police misconduct refuses confidentiality pact

BALTIMORE (AP) — An independent panel that investigates police misconduct in a Maryland city is refusing to sign a new confidentiality agreement.

The Baltimore Sun reports the Baltimore Police Civilian Review Board said Thursday that it won't sign the agreement being imposed by the city solicitor's office. Board members said they're concerned that a restructure has landed it under the city solicitor's office, which represents the police department, its officers and the city in lawsuits.

Board chair Bridal Pearson says the restructure is an effort to "strategically contain us" and hurts the board's efforts to hold officers accountable. Pearson says the restructure has caused a conflict of interest. City Solicitor Andre M. Davis said at the Thursday meeting that the agreement wouldn't change the nature of the board's work.

