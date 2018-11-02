Parents of Ohio toddler who died in cold plead guilty

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The parents of a 2-year-old girl found unresponsive on the front porch of an Ohio home on a freezing cold day in February have pleaded guilty to felony child endangering in her death.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports 22-year-old Tierra Williams and 24-year-old Dariaun Parker appeared Thursday in an Akron courtroom and could face three years in prison at sentencing Dec. 7 for Wynter Parker's death.

Authorities say Williams found Wynter outside the family's Akron home Feb. 2 and told a 911 dispatcher her daughter was "frozen." Williams said she had left Wynter with her husband for two hours while out with their 4-year-old son.

The high temperature that day was 19 above.

Messages seeking comment were left with the couple's attorneys Friday.

