Parents surrender on charges in 4-month-old's heroin death

ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — The parents of a 4-month-old boy who are facing neglect charges after the child died last February of heroin intoxication in central Indiana have turned themselves in to authorities.

The Madison County Prosecutor's Office this month charged 28-year-old Daniel E. Jones and 29-year-old Tiffany McNutt of Alexandria with felony neglect of a dependent.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Steve Koester said an arrest warrant was issued after they didn't turn themselves in as expected earlier this week. He tells The Herald Bulletin they surrendered Friday.

Court records don't yet list their lawyer.

Jones and McNutt told police they don't use drugs, but authorities say their home was filthy. An autopsy report listed Leelan Jones' cause of death as heroin intoxication, but it wasn't known how the drug got into his system.

___

Information from: The Herald Bulletin, http://www.theheraldbulletin.com