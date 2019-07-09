Parents, uncle charged after toddler found alone in lot

HURRICANE, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say the parents and uncle of a 2-year-old West Virginia boy have been arrested after the toddler was found alone in a parking lot in the middle of the night.

WCHS-TV reported Monday that parents Kathryn Patton and Charles Stanley have been charged with child abuse along with the boy's uncle, Donald Patton.

The station says deputies found the boy around 3 a.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in Hurricane wearing only a t-shirt and a diaper.

A criminal complaint says conditions inside the home were filthy, with trash, dirty diapers and rotting food covering the ground. Authorities say the boy wandered out of an open back door during the night.

The suspects have been jailed. It's unclear if they have an attorney.

