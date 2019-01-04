Part of Mojave National Preserve closed

BARSTOW, Calif. (AP) — The Mojave National Preserve has closed the parking lot and area around the historic Kelso Depot due to problems of trash, vandalism and damage amid the partial federal government shutdown.

The preserve says in a statement the closures occurred at 9 a.m. Friday and will remain in effect for the duration of the shutdown.

Kelso Depot was opened in 1924 by the Union Pacific railroad to provide housing, eating and recreational facilities for its employees. Closed in 1985, it is now the preserve's main visitor center.

The preserve says visitors are urged to use restrooms in nearby communities.

Mojave National Preserve lies between Los Angeles and Las Vega, encompassing 2,500 square miles (6,475 million square kilometers) of the Mojave, Great Basin and Sonoran deserts.