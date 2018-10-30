Pasadena suspicious object was container for hiding drugs

This Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 photo released by the Pasadena Police Department shows an empty plastic container that was affixed to a shipping truck by way of magnets, found in the residence of Theodore Bancarz, a Glendale, Calif., resident. Investigation of a Southern California bomb scare took an unusual turn with an arrest for misdemeanor drug violations. The arrest stemmed from a suspicious object found on a U-Haul truck in Pasadena Monday evening. The area was evacuated and a bomb squad was summoned. The object turned out to be a plastic container affixed to the truck by magnets. Police say the investigation led to Theodore Bancarz who said he used the container to hide drugs and paraphernalia while driving.

In this Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, photo released by the Pasadena Police Department shows an empty plastic container that was affixed to a shipping truck by way of magnets, found in the residence of Theodore Bancarz, a Glendale, Calif., resident. The arrest stemmed from a suspicious object found on a U-Haul truck in Pasadena Monday evening. A bomb squad was summoned, the area was evacuated and traffic was halted at the north end of State Route 110 and on a Metro commuter Line. The object turned out to be an empty cylindrical plastic container affixed to the truck by magnets. (Pasadena Police Department via AP) less In this Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, photo released by the Pasadena Police Department shows an empty plastic container that was affixed to a shipping truck by way of magnets, found in the residence of Theodore ... more Photo: AP

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — An investigation of a Southern California bomb scare took an unusual turn with an arrest for misdemeanor drug violations.

The arrest stemmed from a suspicious object found on a U-Haul truck in Pasadena Monday evening. A bomb squad was summoned, the area was evacuated and traffic was halted at the north end of State Route 110 and on a Metro commuter Line.

The object turned out to be an empty cylindrical plastic container affixed to the truck by magnets.

Pasadena police say the investigation led to Theodore Bancarz, who returned the truck to U-Haul.

Police say Bancarz told investigators he used the container to hide drugs and paraphernalia while driving. Police say a similar container with drugs and paraphernalia was found in his Glendale home.