Pastor: Tennessee church intern accused of statutory rape

GALLATIN, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee pastor says a former student ministry intern has been charged with statutory rape.

The Tennessean reports Long Hollow Baptist Church Pastor Robby Gallaty released a statement on the arrest and allegation Sunday. He says the former intern was arrested last week. He says the abuse appears to have happened last summer during the intern's 10-week service at the church's Gallatin campus.

The church believes the incident didn't happen on its property.

He says a student pastor heard about the abuse in December and notified Gallatin police. Gallaty says the intern misused "their position of influence with a student."

Authorities didn't immediately release the former intern's identity or age. The Sumner County Sheriff's Department is handling the case. The newspaper says law enforcement agencies weren't immediately available for comment.

