Pastor gets life in prison on child sex trafficking charges

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A minister in Ohio who pleaded guilty to child sex trafficking has been sentenced to life in prison.

Federal authorities say Cordell Jenkins was among three Toledo-area pastors who paid teenage girls for sex over the past few years and shared photos and videos of the girls.

A federal judge Friday sentenced Jenkins to the maximum sentence of life in prison. He had pleaded guilty to several charges in January.

Prosecutors have said Jenkins had sex with a teenager at his home and church office and that he recorded the acts with his phone.

Jenkins has maintained that he thought the girl was an adult.

Another minister charged in the case was sentenced Friday to 17 years while a third minster is to be sentenced in June.