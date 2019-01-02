Patrol: 111 drunken driving arrests New Year's Eve

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota State Patrol says there were 111 arrests for drunken driving overnight on New Year's Eve.

The arrests statewide by law enforcement agencies happened between 6 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday. That's six fewer arrests than the same time last year.

The State Patrol says its troopers made 28 of those drunken driving arrests.