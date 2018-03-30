Pawtucket father charged with first-degree child abuse

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (AP) — A Pawtucket father has been charged with child abuse after his 2-month-old baby girl was brought to Hasbro Children's Hospital with a fractured leg.

WPRI-TV reported that Alfonso Acevedo, of Pawtucket, was arraigned Friday morning on three charges of first-degree child abuse.

Pawtucket police said the child was brought to the hospital Wednesday with the injury to her leg. They said doctors discovered that the girl had 12 separate fractures to various bones, some in different stages of healing.

Police said the doctor determined the injuries resulted from child abuse and alerted the Department of Children Youth and Families.

Police later arrested Acevedo.