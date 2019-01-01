Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Nampa, Idaho

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — Idaho State Police say a woman died after she was struck by a vehicle near Northside Boulevard in Nampa.

KTVB-TV reports that Idaho State Police investigated the crash at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

Police say 39-year-old Jessica Justice of Nampa was walking across Northside Boulevard when a 2003 Jaguar S-Type collided with her.

A 77-year-old man from Nampa was driving the Jaguar southbound when he hit Justice.

Justice died from her injuries at the scene.

State police are investigating the crash.

