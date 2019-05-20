Pediatrician indicted on 65 charges after rape accusation

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland pediatrician accused earlier this month of raping a patient has since been indicted on 65 additional charges including nine counts of child sex abuse.

Frederick County police and prosecutors say a grand jury has indicted Dr. Ernesto Torres after 11 more victims came forward following an initial indictment on May 3. He was arrested Monday.

In a joint statement with prosecutors, the Frederick Police Department says there "may be other victims in this case." The latest indictment includes 43 counts of third-degree sex offenses.

Torres was initially charged with second-degree rape involving an 18-year-old woman. He was released on home detention after posting $100,000 bond.

Torres' attorney, Richard Bricken, stressed Monday that the accused man is entitled to the presumption of innocence and a fair trial.