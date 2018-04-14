Pekin man charged in synthetic marijuana death and illnesses

PEKIN, Ill. (AP) — Criminal charges have been filed against a central Illinois man in connection with the sale of synthetic marijuana that resulted in death and illness.

Lonnie K. Smith of Pekin is charged with drug-induced homicide, aggravated battery and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

Tazewell County prosecutors say the 36-year-old Smith delivered the synthetic marijuana to Anthony Phillips of Pekin on April 7. Phillips died at a Peoria Hospital two days later. The medical examiner's preliminary report said Phillips died of intracranial bleeding.

Smith is also charged with aggravated battery for delivering the substance to a woman who lived with Phillips and became sick after ingesting it. Court records show the woman suffered from bloody urine and bloody mouth sores.

Smith on Friday was ordered held in lieu of $100,000 bond. It wasn't immediately known if Smith has legal representation.