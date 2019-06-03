Pennsylvania gymnastics coach pleads guilty to sex with girl

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A former Pennsylvania gymnastics coach has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a teenage girl.

Forty-eight-year-old Keith Callen of Sarver pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault by a sports official and other offenses.

Allegheny County prosecutors say Callen began molesting a 14-year-old gymnast in 2013. Authorities say the assaults continued for nearly two years in Allegheny and Butler counties.

Callen was previously convicted by a jury, but an appeals court granted him a new trial after ruling that charges in each county should not have been combined for purposes of trial.

Prosecutors agreed to a prison sentence of two to four years and lifetime Megan's Law registration in exchange for Callen's plea.