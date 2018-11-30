Pennsylvania prosecutor rules shooting by officer justified

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A prosecutor in Pennsylvania says a police officer was justified in killing a man who officers saw holding a gun to a woman's head in September.

Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman said Friday the officer had reasonably concluded that 28-year-old Ricardo Avenia would have shot the woman if he hadn't acted quickly. He shot Avenia in the head.

Police went to the couple's home after the woman's two small children alerted a neighbor their father was assaulting their mother. That prompted a 911 call.

Stedman says the children told the neighbor they were afraid he'd kill her, and others reported Avenia had been abusive to her.

He says the woman's hair was found on Avenia's pistol and her pants had been ripped off. Stedman isn't releasing the officer's name.