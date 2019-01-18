Peoria gang member pleads guilty to racketeering charges

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — A man indicted last year with 14 others for being members of Peoria's Bomb Squad street gang has pleaded guilty in federal court to racketeering charges.

Terry Moss admitted to attempted murder in aid of racketeering; use of a firearm in relation to a violent crime; and to possession and distribution of crack cocaine.

The Journal Star reports the 23-year-old Moss pleaded guilty in the courtroom of Chief U.S. District Judge James Shadid, who set sentencing for Aug. 8.

Moss admitted that as a Bomb Squad member, he shot at rival gang members who were in Bomb Squad territory. He also admitted he sold and helped others sell narcotics, including crack cocaine, and that he possessed guns, held guns for others and loaned guns to other gang members or associates.

