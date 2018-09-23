Performance artist unhurt after hit by painting in Italy

ROME (AP) — A man has hit performance artist Marina Abramovic on the head with a painting at a Florence museum.

Palazzo Strozzi director Arturo Galansino tweeted that Abramovic was unhurt in the attack Sunday in the courtyard of the palazzo, which is hosting a retrospective about her. Galansino, the show's curator, says "everything's fine."

Italian media say the wood-framed painting is a portrait of Abramovic done by the attacker.

Galansino said Abramovic, who uses her body as an art medium, wanted to ask the man why he did it. Police are investigating.

Corriere della Sera says the alleged attacker twice stretched out nude in public in Florence, once lying on fake dollar bills, in recent years.

The retrospective runs through Jan. 20.