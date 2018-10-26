Phoenix police: 2 men dead after exchange of gunfire

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say two men are dead following a shooting reportedly involving four people shooting at each other.

A Police Department spokeswoman identified those fatally shot during the Thursday night incident about a mile east of downtown as 22-year-old Delano Mathis and 47-year-old Perry Sueing.

Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said no descriptions were available for the other people involved and police had only limited information on the incident. She said investigators are asking anybody with information to contact police.

The incident occurred near North 25th Street and East Van Buren Street.