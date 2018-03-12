https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Phoenix-police-2-men-dead-after-shooting-at-a-12747770.php
Phoenix police: 2 men dead after shooting at a parking lot
Published 6:39 pm, Monday, March 12, 2018
PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say two men are dead after being found shot at a Phoenix apartment complex's parking lot.
They say officers responded to a report of a shooting early Monday at the Santa Fe Springs Apartments.
Police say a 26-year-old man and a 52-year-old man were found with gunshot wounds and both had handguns in their possession.
They say one man died at the scene while the other died at a hospital.
Their names haven't been released yet.
Police say detectives are investigating the shooting.
