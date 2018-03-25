Phoenix police ID knife-wielding man who was fatally shot

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who was armed with a knife before he was fatally shot by Phoenix police officers.

Police say the 23-year-old Kevin Robles was taken to a hospital after Friday's shooting and pronounced dead.

They say the shooting occurred after officers responded to a call about a vehicle break-in.

When officers arrived, they found Robles holding a knife.

Police say the officers tried to use a stun gun on Robles three times, but it had no effect.

They say Robles then began attacking the officers with the knife, prompting officers to open fire.