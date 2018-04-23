Phoenix police arrest man shot after confronting officer

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say they've arrested a man who was shot after confronting an officer who responded to an arson report.

Police spokesman Jonathan Howard says 48-year-old William Willis will be booked into jail Monday.

Officers had been responding to an early morning report of arson on March 28 when Willis confronted them. They say he was in a neighboring yard, armed with a knife and handgun.

Police say Willis ignored their commands and advanced on an officer.

They say he then pointed the gun at Officer Jason Bloom. The officer fired several rounds, injuring Willis.

Police later discovered Willis' handgun wasn't real.

Howard says the arrest was delayed because Willis had been recovering from his injuries.