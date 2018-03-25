Phoenix police investigate fatal shooting involving brothers

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix are investigating a fatal shooting involving two brothers.

They say the shooting occurred Saturday night in northeast Phoenix.

Police say 64-year-old Troy York called to report that he had shot his 57-year-old brother Gregg York during a family fight.

Officers arrived and located the victim, who was transported a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police say Troy York has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder.

It wasn't immediately clear Sunday if he has a lawyer yet.