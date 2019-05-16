Phoenix police officer to be charged for hitting suspect

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix police officer will be charged with aggravated assault for allegedly striking a handcuffed shoplifting suspect while off-duty.

Police officials said Wednesday that the Maricopa County Attorney's Office has filed a complaint against Officer Tim Baiardi.

Authorities say a video shows Baiardi, who was working as security at a Walmart store, getting into an altercation with the 22-year-old male suspect in December.

They say the video shows Baiardi kneeing the suspect, who was resisting arrest, and punching him four to five times.

Baiardi initially denied hitting the suspect.

Chief Jeri Williams said in a statement that this type of activity will not be tolerated by the department.

The 44-year-old Baiardi is a 17-year veteran of the department.