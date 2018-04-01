Phoenix police say armed suspect shot, wounded by officers

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say an armed man has been wounded in an officer-involved shooting.

They say officers responded to an apartment complex near 32nd Street and McDowell Road about 8:30 a.m. Sunday because the suspect had allegedly broken an order of protection by being in the area and had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

After trying to make contact with the man, police say he tried to run away.

Officers chased him through the apartment complex where the suspect pulled a handgun from the waistband of his pants.

He was shot several times and taken to a hospital, where police say he's in critical condition after undergoing surgery.

His name hasn't been released, but police say the man is 58 years old.

Police say no officers were injured in the incident.