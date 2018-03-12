Phoenix police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix have identified a 77-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run, but are still searching for the suspected driver.

They say Ignacio Duarte-Rodriguez was crossing north 43rd Avenue near Maryland Avenue at about 9 p.m. Friday when he was struck by a car.

The driver failed to stop and police say Duarte-Rodriguez wasn't in a crosswalk when he was hit.

Duarte-Rodriguez was taken to a Phoenix hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say a cash reward of up to $1,000 may be available for information that leads to the arrest of the hit-and-run suspect.