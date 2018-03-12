https://www.dariennewsonline.com/news/crime/article/Phoenix-police-searching-for-driver-in-fatal-12745569.php
Phoenix police searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run
Published 1:16 am, Monday, March 12, 2018
PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix have identified a 77-year-old man killed in a hit-and-run, but are still searching for the suspected driver.
They say Ignacio Duarte-Rodriguez was crossing north 43rd Avenue near Maryland Avenue at about 9 p.m. Friday when he was struck by a car.
The driver failed to stop and police say Duarte-Rodriguez wasn't in a crosswalk when he was hit.
Duarte-Rodriguez was taken to a Phoenix hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Police say a cash reward of up to $1,000 may be available for information that leads to the arrest of the hit-and-run suspect.
