Phoenix police still looking for suspect in a fatal shooting

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix still are searching for a suspect in a homicide case and a $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

They say 26-year-old Matthew Groves was found unresponsive in a parking lot with a gunshot wound around 4:30 a.m. last Saturday.

Paramedics transported Groves to the hospital in critical condition, but he later was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear and police are trying to find the shooter.