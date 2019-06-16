Phoenix's police chief apologizes to family over incident

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix's police chief has publicly apologized to members of a family who have filed a $10 million claim against the city alleging civil rights violations by police officers.

A video released Friday shows police officers pointing guns and yelling profane commands to a father and a pregnant woman holding a baby.

Police had been responding to a report of shoplifting. The parents say their 4-year-old daughter had stolen a doll from the store, unbeknownst to them.

In an appearance Sunday at Phoenix TV station KTVK, Police Chief Jeri Williams apologized to the family, community and public.

Williams say "this is not the type of behavior you should see from a Phoenix police officer. Period."

Williams added that an internal investigation is underway into the incident from late last month.