Pine Bluff police investigate pair of shooting deaths

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in Pine Bluff are investigating a pair of shooting deaths.

Pine Bluff police say authorities responded late Sunday to a report of a vehicle hitting a pole. Once there, officers found a man dead inside the vehicle with gunshot wounds.

In the early morning hours Monday, police responded to another shooting report at a home on West Sixth Avenue. There, officers found a person who had been fatally shot.

According to Little Rock television station KATV , police say they don't believe the deaths are connected. No arrests have been announced.

