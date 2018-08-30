Pine Ridge man sentenced to 4 years for arson

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (AP) — A Pine Ridge man has been sentenced to 4 years in federal prison for burning down a house on the reservation.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 43-year-old Britton George Kills Right was also ordered to spend two years on supervised release following his conviction this week on arson charges.

The Rapid City Journal reports prosecutors say Kills Rights intentionally started a fire that destroyed another person's house in Pine Ridge last February.

