Pittsburgh Police issue restrictions, strategy for protests

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Police are imposing new rules and restrictions for public protests after a series of demonstrations over the shooting death of a 17-year-old in East Pittsburgh last month.

The city announced Thursday it will allow protesters to close some roads, but they won't be allowed to block entrances to hospitals, special events or tunnels and bridges.

It also prohibits blocking certain intersections at any time, and others during morning and evening rush hours.

The city is also setting up crisis intervention teams and working up a plan to de-escalate tensions.

A white police officer is charged with criminal homicide in the June 19 death of African-American Antwon Rose, who was unarmed when he fled a traffic stop before the shooting.