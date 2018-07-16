Pittsburgh police shoot, wound man who fled from officers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man was shot and wounded by Pittsburgh police after he allegedly pulled out a gun while running away from officers.

Authorities say 34-year-old Dontay Green was shot once in the leg around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to a hospital and remained there Monday in stable condition.

Police had responded to a reported assault, and the injured victim pointed to Green as his attacker. Green then allegedly ran from the porch of a nearby home and officers pursued him.

Green faces numerous charges, including three counts of aggravated assault. It wasn't known Monday if he's retained an attorney.

A man who was on the porch with Green told The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that Green was running away with his hands in the air just before he was shot.