Police: 1 dead after woman opens fire at Texas warehouse

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (AP) — Police say a female employee opened fire at a Houston-area food distribution center, killing one person and wounding another.

Authorities say the suspect was also shot in the attack early Monday at a Ben E. Keith distribution center in Missouri City and died at a hospital. Police don't yet know whether she was shot by an officer or died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting was reported just before 2:30 a.m. Missouri City is about 15 miles (25 kilometers) southwest of Houston.

Missouri City Police Chief Mike Berezin says the shooting happened during the overnight shift, when fewer workers are on duty. Berezin hasn't released names or details about the victims, but said a responding police officer opened fire on the woman.

Police are investigating.