Police: 1 minor dead after quarrel at a Warsaw school

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish police say a minor has died at a Warsaw primary school after being stabbed by a sharp tool during a quarrel with another student.

Warsaw police spokesman Tomasz Oleszczuk told private TVN24 Friday that he did not know what the row was about.

The name or age of the minor killed has not been disclosed. In Poland, primary school students can be any age between six and 14.