Police: 1 person hurt in officer-involved shooting

CHICOPEE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts are investigating what's being described as an officer-involved shooting.

Chicopee police tell westernmassnews.com they responded to an address in the city at about 1 a.m. Wednesday for a well-being check.

Police said on their department Facebook page that one person was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

No officers were injured.

No additional details, including the condition of the injured person, were immediately released.

State police are assisting with the investigation.