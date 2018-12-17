Police: 13 victims identified in nude photo-sharing case

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State police say they have identified 13 victims in a nude image-sharing case involving electronics repair store employees.

The Newport Daily News reports the alleged victims told investigators that they didn't give Flint Audio Video employees permission to search through the files and share them.

In July, police charged both co-owners of the Middletown store, 58-year-old Gary Gagne and 35-year-old Daniel Anton, with soliciting others to commit the crime of accessing a computer for fraudulent purposes and conspiracy. Employees Terrance Roy, of Seekonk, Massachusetts, 43-year-old Geoffrey Preuit, of Warwick and 34-year-old George Quintal are charged with stealing and sharing nude images.

Quintal's attorney said his client has pleaded not guilty and the state will have to prove its case.

Messages were left Monday with attorneys for Gagne and Anton. Attorneys for Roy and Preuit couldn't immediately be identified.

Police say employees accessed private images found on devices brought in for repair and shared them.

Information from: The Newport Daily News.