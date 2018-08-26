Police:15-year-old girl fatally shot; teen boy arrested

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a 15-year-old girl has been fatally shot and a 16-year-old boy has been arrested on a charge of murder in her death.

Columbus police say officers were called to a reported shooting just after 8 p.m. Saturday and found that 15-year-old Tamara Lynette Dodson had been shot and was in critical condition. Police say she was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

Authorities said they detained several people at the scene. Police say investigators gathered enough evidence to arrest and charge the 16-year-old boy in the shooting.

The Associated Press doesn't generally name juveniles charged with crimes.