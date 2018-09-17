Police: 17-year-old boy dies in shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say a 17-year-old boy has been killed in a shooting.

WPVI-TV reports the shooting happened Sunday evening. Police say witnesses saw multiple males on bikes fire shots at the victim.

The boy was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say they found three handguns in bushes near the scene.

Authorities say a stray bullet went through the window of a home. Police say the two residents inside the home at the time of the shooting weren't hurt.

Police say they are searching for three or four suspects. An investigation is ongoing.

