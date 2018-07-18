Police: 2 children suffer bites in possible shark attacks

ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say two children have been bitten in waters off New York's Fire Island in possible shark attacks, prompting beach closings.

Newsday reports police are investigating the incidents Wednesday off Sailors Haven and Atlantique beaches.

Town of Islip (EYE'-slihp) spokeswoman Caroline Smith says a 13-year-old boy was treated at a hospital for a bite on his leg.

A spokeswoman for Fire Island National Seashore, which runs Sailors Haven beach, says a 12-year-old girl suffered bite marks "consistent with a large fish" while wading but it wasn't immediately confirmed to be a shark.

Philip Pollina says he and his wife heard their daughter Lola scream then she emerged with a bloody leg.

Pollina says lifeguards initially thought a Portuguese man-of-war had stung her but then concluded there were "teeth marks."

