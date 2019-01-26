Police: 200 pounds of marijuana seized at strip club party

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Police in Springfield say they seized 200 pounds of marijuana at an illegal party held at a strip club.

The Republican newspaper reports police say 150 customers and 30 to 40 marijuana vendors attended the party at Mardi Gras in Springfield Friday.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has called for disciplinary hearings to consider revoking the establishment's licenses.

Dan Kelly, attorney for Mardi Gras Entertainment and its president, said Saturday it's a large building with multiple tenants and open warehouse space. He says it's inaccurate to say the drug bust was at the club.

Police say undercover officers bought marijuana at the event and two vendors face drug charges.

Mardi Gras is part of a group of clubs, which includes Mardi Gras in North Oxford, Massachusetts and Mardi Gras 2 in East Windsor, Connecticut.